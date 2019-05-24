End Of Year Awards Ceremony

The Newton-Conover NJROTC unit had their end of the year awards ceremony on Saturday May 18, 2019. At the ceremony, the cadets that worked hard for their unit received special medals. Every cadet in this unit showed honor, courage and commitment to their unit, school, community, and to their fellow cadets. Most of the cadets were awarded The Military Aptitude Award, The Exemplary Conduct Award, and The Exemplary Personal Appearance Award. Every single cadet has worked hard for this recognition.

The change of command is a tradition that all Commanding officers of JROTC units participate in. Cadet LCDR Venegas was relieved by c/ENS Carter at this time-honored tradition.

The Cadet Staff for the 2019-2020 school year.

Commanding Officer (CO): c/ENS Todd Carter

Executive Officer (XO): c/ENS James Kinney

Command Master Chief (CMC): c/CPO Julian Mauney

Operations Officer (Ops): c/CPO Dalton Ross

Administration Officer (Admin): c/PO3 Jesse Bartlett

Supply Officer: c/PO2 Emily Silva

The unit would like to thank everyone that supports the unit and its cadets from the city of Newton to the parents of these cadets, none of these opportunities are possible without support from so many people. NCHS NJROTC is ready for the challenges ahead for the 2019-2020 school year and for the upcoming memories to come.