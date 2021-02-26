Catawba County 4-H has recently graduated their first cohort of families from their new Empowering Youth and Families program and is accepting registration for the Spring group.

Empowering Youth and Family (EYFP) brings together middle school age youth and their caregiver for 10 weekly sessions with the program goal of reducing youth substance use through first strengthening the family unit. Stella Carpenter, a parent, who participated in the program summarized, “the program is largely about building strong family relationships and educating youth, so they will make wise choices.”

