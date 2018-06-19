Emergency Services Summer Academy Kicks Off

NEWTON, NC - Catawba County Emergency Services is kicking off their inaugural ES Summer Academy June 20 – 22, 2018. The three-day Academy will provide high school students living in Catawba County with a glimpse into Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Management, 911 Operations, Fire and Rescue careers.

Catawba County Emergency Services is partnering with the City of Newton Fire Department to sponsor the academy and 14 participants were chosen from a pool of competitive applications. All the students were in the 9th through 12th grades this past school year and submitted recommendations with their application.

The interactive academy includes hands-on activities and live demonstrations. The high school students will be put through their paces as they practice medical skills, functioning in fire gear, hazardous materials scene assessment, communications exercises, and crime scene investigation. The academy will help the participants learn interview skills and understand the possibilities in emergency services education and careers.