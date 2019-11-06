Election Night Results

Election night came with a few surprises and close races. The unofficial results are in from the Catawba County Board of Elections.

Donald “Duck” Robinson will keep his mayoral seat in Catawba. Donald “Donnie” Allen and Carroll Yount will work with him on council.

Chris Reese and Dale Sherrill will be joined by Lee Miller on Claremont’s City Council.

Don Beal, Bruce Eckard, and Kyle Hayman will keep their council seats in Conover.

Max Bumgarner, Jr., currently acting as mayor as Maiden’s Mayor Pro-Tem, will officially fill the mayoral seat. Ronnie Williams will be joined on council by Beth Poovey Rudisill and Bob Sigmon.

Eddie Haupt will become the next mayor of Newton. John Stiver will retain his council seat for the remainder of its term. Jody Dixon and Jerry Hodge will be joined by Beverly Danner Stull on council.

“I would like to thank everyone in the city for coming out to vote for me,” Haupt said after the election results came in. “ I look forward to serving the people of Newton and will do the best job I can possibly do. “

Jim Stockner, Jeanne Jarrett, and Mark Pennell will keep their seats on the Newton-Conover School Board.

The official results will be available after canvas on November 15th but are not expected to change from the unofficial results already released. Winning candidates will take office during the first council meeting of each town or city in December 2019.