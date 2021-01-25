EIGHT IS NOT ENOUGH: Foard volleyball claims back-to-back 2A state titles before heading back to 3A league; achieves 8th overall state championship win

That's it. It's all over. Mission accomplished. Back-to-back state champions.

The Fred T. Foard varsity volleyball team (19-0) became the sole survivor in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state championship in Cary, NC, on Jan. 23 at the expense of McMichael.

“The thought of us being back-to-back state champions has yet to set in and to finish the season unbeaten goes to show all the hard work the girls put in through all the obstacles that this past year has thrown at us,” said Lady Tigers head coach Meredith Lombardi.

Like much of its historic 2020-21 season, the Lady Tigers came out of the gates running as it amassed a 25-14 first set win over the Phoenix led by senior outside hitters Michelle Thao and Megan Dorsey. Leading 17-14, Foard went on an 8-0 run, and the senior duo obtained three kills apiece in the opener.

That solid start is what the Lady Tigers have been accustomed to all year. With the momentum in hand, Foard netted the first seven points in the following set before cruising to a 25-11 win.

The Phoenix (17-2) didn't go quietly, though, in the third set as it battled to keep its state title dreams alive led by Cassidy Tanton. Tanton obtained 10 of her 18 kills in the final set.

While, Thao and junior middle blocker Martina Foster countered for the Lady Tigers with six and five kills each to close out the set. Foster finished with six kills and three blocks.

Thao earned the set-clinching kill – which would be the match sealer, as well – on a set-up by none other than Dorsey to obtain the 25-22 victory. Thao finished with 10 kills and 17 digs to close out her solid prep volleyball career.

Thao capped off her career with yet another 2A State Finals Most Valuable Player Award after having being awarded this honor in 2019. She becomes only the third Foard player to win consecutive Finals MVPs. Dorsey closed out her career with eight kills, eight digs and an ace.

“You can't say enough about Michelle Thao,” said Lombardi. “She is such a dominant player, and that shows every minute of the game. The team really feeds off her energy, and she is so much fun to watch play. She has been such a joy to coach and get to know.

“But I would also like to talk about Megan Dorsey. She has that 'Go-get-it' attitude that you can't teach. She is so driven to win, that she sets such high expectations for her teammates that they play at her level. They both have been such a powerhouse for this program, and I'm fortunate I've been a part of this journey with them.”

Senior outside hitter/right side Jamianne Foster earned seven kills while fellow senior right side Katrina Cloer garnered one of the two distinguished NCHSAA Sportsmanship Awards (partnered with North Carolina Farm Bureau).

“What a special group of seniors,” said Lombardi. “I can't say enough of each one of them and the growth I've seen over the past three years to lead this team to another State Championship. Their skills, their attitudes, their leadership, their commitment, (and) their knowledge of the game will not go unnoticed...They are greatly going to be missed, that's for sure.”

Moreover, junior setters Haley Johnston and Sarah Lingle obtained 30 and 13 assists, respectively, as well as an ace each. While, Johnston also collected seven digs and Lingle earned 11.

Junior libero Lyndsie Warren finished with 12 digs while sophomore outside hitter Laney Craig had four kills and three blocks in the 3-0 victory. Sophomore middle blocker Averie Dale rounded out with three kills and four blocks.

“The underclassmen will need to step up to fill these roles,” said Lombardi. “I am confident that the returning players have what it takes to easily transition into these leadership roles. There are great leadership skills that I'm seeing in them already and having the experience of going to the States two years in-a-row will definitely help.”

This level of play and leadership is executed by the players of course, but it trickles down from the coaching staff first. A good head coach can go a long way in motivating a team to execute properly.

Since Lombardi – a former Lady Tiger who won a 3A state title with the program in 2005 – took over at the head coach's table during the 2018-19 season, Foard has won three-straight Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference titles, in addition to the back-to-back state titles.

Lombardi said that even though it wasn't necessarily in the cards for sometime, she did want to return to her Alma mater at some point in her life to try and coach. She previously worked at South Caldwell High School teaching Health/P.E and was involved with the volleyball and softball coaching staff during her tenure (2015-18).

“I loved it there, the staff was great and I made so many great relationships and memories,” she said. “I wasn't really looking at the time, but the opportunity came available where the volleyball position at Foard was going to be open. There were a lot of factors to discuss, but I felt like this was meant to be so I had to apply.

“And well, here we are. It has been one of the best decisions of my life, and I'm so thankful for this opportunity Foard gave me. I'm so excited for the years to come, and the future of FTF volleyball. Foard volleyball holds a very special place in my heart; Foard volleyball feels like home.”

As it currently stands, the Lady Tigers have the third-most state championships in North Carolina history with eight, behind only Hendersonville (12) and Cardinal Gibbons (10).

“What an honor to be a part of this strong program and contribute to the success,” said Lombardi. “Honestly, I didn't know we were third in the State until this past weekend...Again, what an honor to be part of such an established, successful program.”

Furthermore, during this unbeaten 2020-21 season, Foard only lost one set (coming during playoff action against Patton on Jan. 16). Prior to losing the opening set against Patton, the Lady Tigers had not lost a single set since losing to Watauga, 3-2, on October 10, 2019.

In the last two seasons, Foard has only lost seven sets. As for Lombardi, she is currently 75-4 in three seasons, as well as 40-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.

She is on track to be in the same category as legendary Foard volleyball coach Linda Richards – who earned four 3A state titles (1995-1997, 2002) with the Lady Tigers and totaled over 500 career wins. During Richards' 2002 state title run, her Lady Tigers went undefeated, as well, at 30-0. Prior to Foard's first state title win since 2005 last season, the school's home court was recognized as Linda Richards Court.

Now, with much more to prove, the Lady Tigers will head back to the 3A during the 2021-22 season in hopes of cashing in once again.

As far as 3A is concerned, Lombardi said it's going to be a whole new ballgame. She said that the teams will be fierce and Foard's competition in the playoffs will be tougher.

“We are going to have to capitalize on our ball control and move the ball around to all of our offensive options,” she said. “There's no doubt in my mind that we will compete. The girls are excited about moving to this level, and I'm right there with them. 3A here we come!”