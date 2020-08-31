Eight Catawba Valley residents sentenced to federal prison following multi agency investigation

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division partnered with sixteen (16) local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in an investigation which has led to the conviction of ten (10) defendants on Friday, 08/28/2020 in federal court in Charlotte. Eight (8) of these defendants resided in the Catawba Valley.

This investigation began in March of 2019 and resulted in identifying Cheng “Cam” Yang as the leader of a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy operating in Catawba County. Supplied with high purity methamphetamine trafficked in from California, Cheng Yang operated a network in the Catawba Valley aided by the other defendants listed below. Yang and his co-conspirators distributed a total of 45 kilograms, a street value of $4 million, between March-September 2019 when they were taken into custody.

To read more of this article see the Tuesday, September 1st edition of the Observer News Enterprise.