Edward Jones of Newton moves to new location

After six years, the business of Edward Jones moved to the downtown Newton area. The new location is at 16 S College Ave, directly across from First Citizens Bank and on the corner of Abundant Life Florists.

“We had the opportunity to purchase an old attorney’s office, and do a gut remodel. The new location provides us with much better visibility and traffic in the downtown area,” shared Matthew Cook, Financial Advisor.

