East Newton hosts first Christmas Parade

East Newton kicked off the holidays on Saturday with the East Newton Christmas Parade.

Presented by the Newton Central Recreation Center and the East Newton Community, the parade started on South Ervin Avenue and circled East A Street and South Caldwell Avenue. The parade offered fifty participants including community groups, churches, live music, and classic cars. Mrs. Berdie and Mr. Beatty were featured as the East Newton Christmas Parade King and Queen. Neighbors and supporters of the parade participants lined the streets in East Newton to watch the parade, many gathering on front porches or in church parking lots to watch together. A chorus of Merry Christmases could be heard throughout the event. The drumline from the Newton-Conover High School Marching Band and the Newton Fire Department truck carrying Santa were big hits with the crowd.

This was the first Christmas parade for the East Newton Community and it was received so well that the parade organizers are already making plans for next year.