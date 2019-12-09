East Newton Christmas Parade planned for Dec 21

On Saturday, December 21st, Newton residents will have another chance to get in the holiday spirit at the East Newton Christmas Parade.

Presented by the Newton Central Recreation Center and the East Newton Community, the parade will start on South Ervin Avenue at 1 pm. The parade will feature community groups, live music, and classic cars. Hot dogs and cocoa will be provided by Central Recreation Center.

According to the City of Newton website, the parade will run along South Ervin, South Caldwell, and Stadium Avenues.

“Parade participants will line up on South Ervin Avenue just south of the intersection of East E Street. The parade will run north on South Ervin Avenue, turn left on East A Street, turn left on South Caldwell Avenue, turn left on East E Street, and proceed to Stadium Avenue.”

Parking will be available at St. Paul UMC on South Ervin Avenue, New Jerusalem Church on South Ervin Avenue, and at the Central Recreation Center. Signs will up to help show the areas dedicated to parking.

This will be the first Christmas parade in this area and there are already over fifty participants signed up. Many homes along the route are decorated for the holiday season and the parade is shaping up to be a big event.

“This is the first time and we’re hoping it will be a big hit,” shared Linda McCorkle, parade organizer. “We’d love to do it again next year. Everybody is welcome to come out!”

Planning for the parade has brought in a variety of parade participants, and organizers have been careful in not duplicating too many participating organizations or groups. They want the parade to have something for everyone. There are still a few spots for participants if anyone is interested. Volunteers are also welcome to join in on the holiday fun.

“Come out,” exclaimed McCorkle. “Have fun. Wish everyone a Merry Christmas.”

To register for the parade or for more information, contact Linda McCorkle at 828-465-7477 during Central Recreation Center hours from 5 - 9 pm.