DYNAMIC TRIO: Gibbs-Culliver-Rhodes trifecta lead Blue Devils’ offensive firepower in 62-13 decimation of host-Bunker Hill on Friday night

In what was supposed to be a fight to the finish between the Maiden Blue Devils varsity football team and host-Bunker Hill, the Bears were instead annihilated by the visitors, 62-13.

Both squads came in amped up with unbeaten marks at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference in a packed house. Nevertheless, Bunker Hill could not stop the onslaught of scoring from the Blue Devils.

Entering this highly-anticipated match-up, the Bears were looking to snap the over 30-year drought against Maiden as it had not beaten the road team since the 1989 season. Also, dating back to the 1988 season was the last time Bunker Hill earned a home win over the Blue Devils.

Unfortunately for Bunker Hill (7-1, 4-1 Catawba Valley 2A), the losing streak continued even as it recognized 15 players for its ‘Senior Night.’

Maiden’s dynamic offensive trio starring junior running back Ben Gibbs, senior quarterback Ethan Rhodes and junior wide receiver Chris Culliver led the charge in the blowout road victory.

Culliver did not get many touches in the open field, but he made the most of his opportunities en route to a 138-yard and two touchdown night on three catches.

Behind center, Rhodes had a bounce-back outing as he garnered 306 yards through the air on a 14-of-21 clip, hitting seven different receivers on the night. He also connected on four passing TDs to three different targets. Additionally, he garnered a 3-yard TD run in the win.

So far this season, Rhodes has thrown 26 TD passes and only three interceptions in eight games played.

Gibbs finished with 109 yards on 16 carries. It was his second consecutive contest with 100 or more rushing yards and his fifth game doing so this season. He amassed three TD runs against the Bears, as well.

