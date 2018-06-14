DUMPSTER ART PROJECT UNVEILED TO COMMUNITY

HICKORY, NC – Keep Catawba County Beautiful, Republic Services and Red Leaf Artist Collective unveiled the Dumpster Art Project, a collaborative community beautification initiative, at Republic Services’ Catawba County headquarters June 13, 2018.

The Dumpster Art Project invited local artists to transform two Republic Services eight-yard dumpsters into public pieces of art. Both Art Dumpsters are available for rent by businesses, organizations, or events in lieu of regular eight-yard dumpsters. Organizations interested in renting an Art Dumpster may call (828) 624-2453.

The first dumpster, titled Vibe, features geometric shapes and vibrant bold colors created by Newton artist Lindsay Robins. Artist Heidi Barrier, also from Newton, depicted a black and white cow with beautiful green grass and a bright yellow sunflower on the second dumpster, titled Cow with Sunflower.

The public is encouraged to take photos with the dumpsters and share them with the hashtags #makinglivingbetter and #mycatawbacounty.

“We hope these pieces of art inspire our residents to think differently about what makes our community beautiful,” said Amanda Kain, executive director of Keep Catawba County Beautiful, the project’s principal organizer. “As these unique dumpsters travel around our community, they will serve as fun reminders of how important it is to protect and beautify our environment and encourage proper trash disposal.”

Keep Catawba County Beautiful is the local chapter of Keep America Beautiful, Inc., a nonprofit organization promoting responsible behavior regarding littering, recycling, solid waste management and beautification. To learn more about the chapter and its activities, visit Keep Catawba County Beautiful on Facebook or call Executive Director Amanda Kain at (828) 465-8217.

Republic Services provides non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services for commercial, industrial, municipal and residential customers across 41 states and Puerto Rico. Its Hickory location serves as its operations center for Catawba County. For more information, visit www.republicservices.com or call (800) 823-5439.

Red Leaf Artist Collective provides a showcase for Carolina artists displaying paintings, pottery, photography, origami quilts and handmade items. For more information, visit Red Leaf Artist Collective on Facebook or call (828) 719-1959.