Downtown Newton to host Small Business Saturday

Small businesses are the staple of our community, owned by family, friends, and neighbors. On Saturday, November 28th, individuals and families have the opportunity to take advantage of the celebration of small businesses and the customers who support them, offering discounts, giveaways, and much more for the holidays.

Shopping local also ensures more money stays within the community, according to Shannon Johnson, Main Street Manager. “For every 100 dollars spent at a locally-owned business, $68 stays within the community versus $43 when the same is spent at a national chain.”

