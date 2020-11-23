The Downtown Newton Drive-Thru Christmas Parade held Saturday

It’s no secret that 2020 has come with some uncertainties and unprecedented times. However, our local community has proven resilience as we adjust in order to celebrate moments of togetherness.

On Saturday, November 21st, downtown Newton lit up with a celebration of the holidays we all know and love. This year, individuals and families were able to enjoy a drive-thru experience of downtown Newton’s annual Christmas parade. The lighted floats and other participants remained stationary and waved as cars came through to take in the experience. The parade ended with Santa and a couple of his elves making an appearance, in which children could drop off their letters and wave.

