Dick's Sporting Goods Classic Day 1 recap

Thursday's matchups

Loser's Bracket

GIRLS-- (2) St. Stephens vs. (6) Bunker Hill, 10 a.m.

BOYS-- (7) Foard vs. South Caldwell (6), 11:30 a.m.

GIRLS-- (5) Alexander Central vs. (8) Foard, 1 p.m.

BOYS-- (5) Bunker Hill vs. (8) Newton-Conover, 2:30 p.m.

Winner's Bracket

GIRLS-- (7) Hickory vs. (3) South Caldwell, 4 p.m.

BOYS-- (2) Maiden vs. (3) St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS-- (4) Newton-Conover vs. (1) Maiden, 7 p.m.

BOYS-- (4) Alexander Central vs. (1) Hickory, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS

(7) Hickory 50, (2) St. Stephens 32

(3) S. Caldwell 30, (6) Bunker Hill 26

(4) Newton-Conover 46, (5) Alexander Central 27

(1) Maiden 69, (8) Foard 47

BOYS

(2) Maiden 58, (7) Foard 16

(3) St. Stephens 45, (6) S. Caldwell 34

(4) Alexander Central 53, (5) Bunker Hill 41

(1) Hickory 73, (8) Newton-Conover 37