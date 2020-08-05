Detention facility reports COVID-19 cases

On Thursday, 07/30/2020 administrators with the Catawba County Detention Facility (CCDF) contacted the Catawba County Department of Public Health to report COVID-19 cases amongst both staff and inmates. This report follows information received from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety concerning inmates arriving at state prison facilities from CCDF who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. A total of six (6) CCDF inmates and nine (9) staff members have tested positive.

At present the CCDF is aware of two (2) inmates remaining in the facility who are COVID-19 positive. These inmates and others who have come in contact with them have been quarantined. CCDF staff and it’s onsite 24/7 medical facility are monitoring this situation and are partnering with Public Health to prevent further exposure.

Staff cases and exposures are being monitored as well with additional testing and quarantining taking place as needed.

