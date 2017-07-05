Deputies: Mother’s abuse led to death of 1-year-old son
Wednesday, July 5, 2017
NEWTON, NC
GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a mother has been charged with killing her 1-year-old son in North Carolina.
Caldwell County deputies said 25-year-old Heather Brewer was charged with second-degree murder after the boy died at a Charlotte hospital last week.
Authorities had started investigating Brewer a day earlier after getting a report the boy appeared to have been abused.
Deputies said in a news release that District Attorney David Learner asked them to not release any other information about the child’s death.
Brewer is being held on a $1 million bond. It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.
