Deputies: Mother’s abuse led to death of 1-year-old son

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a mother has been charged with killing her 1-year-old son in North Carolina.

Caldwell County deputies said 25-year-old Heather Brewer was charged with second-degree murder after the boy died at a Charlotte hospital last week.

Authorities had started investigating Brewer a day earlier after getting a report the boy appeared to have been abused.

Deputies said in a news release that District Attorney David Learner asked them to not release any other information about the child’s death.

Brewer is being held on a $1 million bond. It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.