Deputies investigate armed robbery at arcade

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects they say robbed a video game arcade this week.

Around 6 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the report of an armed robbery at The Hook arcade in the 2800 block of Springs Road.

The video arcade was open when two men wearing mask entered the business. One of the men was carrying a firearm, the press release said.

The duo robbed the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects then left the business and were seen driving west on Springs Road in a four door vehicle, possibly a Honda.

Anyone with information can contact the Catawba County Sheriff's Office at (828) 464-3112 or Sgt. Russ Boger at (828) 466-7227.