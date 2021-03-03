Delivering smiles during a Pandemic!

Since the start of the second semester at Hickory High, the student-members of the HHS Key Club have pulled together fun ways to brighten the days of the HHS school staff.

Using a sense of humor, the students decorated individual rolls of toilet paper, added tags to “dum-dum” lollipops with a note, “Thanks to you, I am no dum-dum,” and they even delivered bags of popcorn, reflecting on the zoom calls: “Zooming may be corny, but we POP-in because we appreciate all you do!”

