Debbie Lynn’s Closet turns hobby into a business

Debbie Rice has sewed for years. She stopped sewing as a hobby when she began doing it as a job in manufacturing. This passion got rekindled when she began dating her now-boyfriend, whose zeal for renaissance fair engagement sparked her interest to begin sewing again.

“When we started dating, I thought, ‘I have to make myself a costume,’ which turned into 15. My boyfriend sews, so he enables my addiction for sewing and collecting fabric,” shared Rice.

