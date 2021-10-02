Death of Two in Newton NC

10/2/21 11am Shooting:

Overnight, the bodies of Cindy J. Hull, 55, and Larry B. Brigham, 58, were located inside the The Observer News Enterprise by officers, who were in the process of searching for two missing people.

According to police, both victims were found shot. Newton police Chief Vidal Sipe said, “It appears be an isolated incident and there are no remaining threats to the community.”

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the police at 828-465-7430 or the sheriff’s office at 828-465-8340.