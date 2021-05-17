Day of remembrance for the Catawba County Fraternal Order of Police
By Brandy Templeton
Monday, May 17, 2021
NEWTON, NC
Friday was a solemn day of remembrance for the Catawba County Fraternal Order of Police.
They gathered at Catawba Memorial Park, along with past and present members of law enforcement, to recognize those officers who lost their lives. Seven past officers and 12 from 2019 and 2020 were remembered.
