Day 3 2017 Dick's Sporting Goods Classic Tournament

Here are the final scores from Day 3 of Friday’s games.

Friday’s final matchups

GIRLS-- (6) Bunker Hill 53, (8) Foard 38 (7th place game)

BOYS-- (7) Foard 44, (8) Newton-Conover 30 (7th place game)

GIRLS-- (2) St. Stephens 38, (5) Alexander Central 27 (5th place game)

BOYS -- (5) Bunker Hill 62, (6) South Caldwell 51 (5th place game)

GIRLS -- (4) Newton-Conover 31, (3) South Caldwell 25 (3rd place game),

BOYS-- (2) Maiden 42, (4) Alexander Central 35 (3rd place game)

GIRLS-- (7) Hickory 64, (1) Maiden 49 (Girls championship game)

BOYS-- (1) Hickory 66, (3) St. Stephens 50 (Boys championship game)

Thursday's Scores

Loser's Bracket

GIRLS-- (2) St. Stephens 48, (6) Bunker Hill 47

BOYS-- (6) South Caldwell 45, (7) Foard 35

GIRLS-- (5) Alexander Central 50, (8) Foard 33

BOYS-- (5) Bunker Hill 54, (8) Newton-Conover 47 Winner's Bracket

GIRLS-- (7) Hickory 41, (3) South Caldwell 24

BOYS-- (3) St. Stephens 41, (2) Maiden 39, 3 OT

GIRLS-- (1) Maiden 58, (4) Newton-Conover 54

BOYS-- (1) Hickory 71, (4) Alexander Central 36

Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS

(7) Hickory 50, (2) St. Stephens 32

(3) S. Caldwell 30, (6) Bunker Hill 26

(4) Newton-Conover 46, (5) Alexander Central 27

(1) Maiden 69, (8) Foard 47

BOYS

(2) Maiden 58, (7) Foard 16

(3) St. Stephens 45, (6) S. Caldwell 34

(4) Alexander Central 53, (5) Bunker Hill 41

(1) Hickory 73, (8) Newton-Conover 37