Day 2 recap of the Dick's Sporting Goods Classic

In the final conclusion of the Dick's Sporting Goods Classic both defending champion Hickory teams will look to make it a clean sweep again.

In the girls final, which starts at 7 p.m., Hickory will take on Maiden. And in the boys final, which begins at 8:30 p.m., Hickory will face St. Stephens.

The O-N-E will post scores from the Dick's Sporting Goods Classic at the Tarlton Complex on the campus of CVCC following the conclusion of each day. Here are the final scores from Day 2 of Thursday's games.

Don't forget to pick up a copy of Friday's paper for a recap from Thursday's action of the tournament.

Today's matchups

GIRLS-- (6) Bunker Hill vs. (8) Foard, 10 a.m. (7th place game)

BOYS-- (7) Foard vs. (8) Newton-Conover, 11:30 a.m. (7th place game)

GIRLS-- (2) St. Stephens vs. (5) Alexander Central, 1 p.m. (5th place game)

BOYS -- (5) Bunker Hill vs. (6) South Caldwell, 2:30 p.m. (5th place game)

GIRLS -- (3) South Caldwell vs. (4) Newton-Conover, 4 p.m. (3rd place game)

BOYS-- (2) Maiden vs. (4) Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m. (3rd place game)

GIRLS-- (7) Hickory vs. (1) Maiden (Girls championship game), 7 p.m.

BOYS-- (1) Hickory vs. (3) St. Stephens (Boys championship game), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Scores

Loser's Bracket

GIRLS-- (2) St. Stephens 48, (6) Bunker Hill 47

BOYS-- (6) South Caldwell 45, (7) Foard 35

GIRLS-- (5) Alexander Central 50, (8) Foard 33

BOYS-- (5) Bunker Hill 54, (8) Newton-Conover 47 Winner's Bracket

GIRLS-- (7) Hickory 41, (3) South Caldwell 24

BOYS-- (3) St. Stephens 41, (2) Maiden 39, 3 OT

GIRLS-- (1) Maiden 58, (4) Newton-Conover 54

BOYS-- (1) Hickory 71, (4) Alexander Central 36

Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS

(7) Hickory 50, (2) St. Stephens 32

(3) S. Caldwell 30, (6) Bunker Hill 26

(4) Newton-Conover 46, (5) Alexander Central 27

(1) Maiden 69, (8) Foard 47

BOYS

(2) Maiden 58, (7) Foard 16

(3) St. Stephens 45, (6) S. Caldwell 34

(4) Alexander Central 53, (5) Bunker Hill 41

(1) Hickory 73, (8) Newton-Conover 37