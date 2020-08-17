David Huffman discusses lifetime of service

Throughout his life, David Huffman has worn many hats in service to our community. He began at the Hickory Police Department, working in their communications department at 18 years old to cover for those needing to take time off. During this process Huffman was involved with setting up one of the first communications departments that would dispatch all emergency services in the United States right here in Catawba County.

During the course of those first years, Huffman worked at General Electric and United Parcel Service, while working part time as a reserve officer. After 12 years, Huffman and his family moved to the Newton area and in addition to being a reserve officer for Hickory, he was sworn in for the City of Conover, amounting to 15 years working for law enforcement.

