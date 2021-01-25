Dana’s Fine Jewelry celebrates their 25th year in business

In celebration of their opening on February 6, 1996, there will be a special event on Saturday, February 6th, where individuals may stop by and see new merchandise, participate in a raffle for door prizes, make wish lists for gifts for themselves, friends or family, and enjoy a special cake-cutting ceremony at 1pm. Door prizes include an Apple iPad and jewelry from other companies. For every $100 spent inside the store, the customer will receive a raffle ticket. Drawing events will last from February 6th-28th. Dana’s will also be providing giveaways of 25th anniversary t-shirts and pens.

To read more of this article see the Tuesday, January 26th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.