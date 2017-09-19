DA: State will not seek death penalty for teen

A Newton teenager will not face the death penalty for the murder charge against him in Catawba County, according to a press relase from the district attourney’s office.

Prosecutors for the State announced during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, that they will not seek capital punishment for 16-year-old Lennon Riley Henderson for the Aug. 5, 2017, death of 40-year-old Harry Lewis Bruner Jr.

The law does not allow the State to pursue the death penalty for Henderson because of his age. He is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.