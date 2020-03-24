CVS Armed Robbery

Hickory (March 24, 2020) – Hickory Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred yesterday at 1:56 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2225 12th Ave NE.

The black male suspect displayed a firearm demanding money from the register. Officers discovered that the suspect was driving a red Mustang with Georgia plates. The suspect vehicle was located and fled from officers. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Highway Patrol assisted Hickory officers in the chase that ended when the suspect crashed his vehicle near the Hickory Regional Airport.

No one was injured during the robbery or vehicle chase.

Lester Diontae Lackey, b/m/29 of Hickory was arrested and charged with Robbery with Firearms or other Dangerous Weapons and Speeding to Elude Arrest. He is being held at the Catawba County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond.

Anyone with information reference this case is asked to contact Inv. Carlos De Los Santos at the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551 or (828) 261-2621 or cdelossantos@hickorync.gov.