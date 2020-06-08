CVMC begins easing visitor restrictions

HICKORY, NC – Catawba Valley Medical Center (CVMC) is easing some of its visitor restrictions, initially put in place at the end of March to help protect the safety of patients and staff from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Effective Tuesday, June 9th, CVMC will allow one designated support person to visit a patient admitted to the hospital or to accompany a patient seeking treatment at the hospital.

