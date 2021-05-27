CVCC women’s basketball team holding try out June 12

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team will be hosting an open try out on Saturday, June 12 at 1 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.

All try out participants must have a current physical. They must also wear a mask along with appropriate gear and shoes. The gym at the Tarlton Complex, located at 2550 Hwy 70 SE in Hickory, will open at noon on the day of the try out.

If you have any questions, please contact CVCC head women’s basketball coach Tisha England at 828-327-7000, ext. 4014 or email tengland@cvcc.edu.