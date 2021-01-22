CVCC volleyball springs into action for unique 2020-21 season

When Madison Pogue was hired in March to replace long-time mentor Shannon Hudson as the head coach of the Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program, nothing could have prepared her for what the coming months would look like.

Learning her new position amidst a pandemic and a season pushed from the fall into the spring, Pogue has weathered the storm to prepare her Red Hawk volleyball players for a much different season in 2021.

“It’s been a whirlwind to say the least,” said Pogue, who played volleyball at CVCC from 2013-14. “t’s been very challenge as far as a first year for me. I joke with Shannon all the time that if we get through this year it will be a win no matter what. Seeing how the girls are responding has been really nice. I think they are ready more than anybody to play.”

The last time the CVCC volleyball program was on the court during in-season competition was when they were competing at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DII National Tournament in Charleston, W.Va.

“They haven’t put on a jersey in a year, which is insane, especially for competitive people like them,” Pogue said of her players. “I know they are excited, and I am excited to just be back in the gym.”

Like all of CVCC’s coaches, Pogue has needed to make adjustments and come up with creative ways of preparing her team for the season, especially during quarantine.

“We did interesting fun facts of the day,” she said. “I would ask them questions to spark communication. We also did workout challenges. I designed workouts every week. I know they didn’t have access to a gym, but I designed it as competition based. It was something that kept them in communication so they knew of each other even though they couldn’t see each other in person. I think it helped set the culture of competing even though we aren’t in the gym.”

Not only will shifting the season from the fall to the spring be different for Pogue and her players, but also the way the schedule looks.

Many of the typical tournaments on the normal fall schedule, including trips to Ohio to compete against top-tier programs like Owens and Parkland, will not take place this year.

Pogue believes the change in a typical schedule will be an adjustment for her players, but also a growing experience.

“I think it will have an impact to an extent, but I think that’s why this year is more important to be mentally disciplined,” she said. “Even if we don’t play against teams like Owens and Parklands, we still need to take care of business on our side first. I think overall it’s evened out everyone. They can’t come to play us either. It’s like a double-edged sword. I’m not too concerned, but I will be getting people in here that can give us some competition.”

One tournament left on the Red Hawks’ volleyball schedule will be a trip to Hanceville, Ala. to compete in the Wallace State Spring Bash — an event that caps the team’s regular season in late March.

“I think that is going to be good competition and will hopefully get us geared up and ready for regionals,” Pogue said of the Spring Bash.

The Wallace State tournament includes four of 23 regular-season matches the team will play this spring. It also includes matches against NJCAA Division III teams like Sandhills Community College, which is moving up a division due to the lack of teams and a national tournament in its division.

“Our schedule did start off with like 30 matches like a normal season as much as possible, and I think we are back up in the twenties now,” Pogue said. “There are some DIII schools who can’t play so they are playing up with us this year just to get some competition. It’s not where I wanted to be or pictured being our schedule being. I don’t think it’s going to affect us much. I think these girls are ready to play.”

Six volleyball players return to the Red Hawks this spring, including defensive specialist/libero Olivia Ramsey, outside hitter Aasia McNeill, setter/right side Amber Barker, libero Caitlin Dailey, right side Saniya Harris and outside hitter Lilly Weaver.

Pogue appreciates what each of her six returners bring to her program.

“They’ve brought me stability,” she said. “They got to see the best of both worlds between Shannon and I. They help me out more than they could ever understand because this is my first head coaching stint. They are phenomenal people and phenomenal athletes. They contribute to that national championship mentality. We’re going to have a great year.”

A talented group of freshman also enter the fold for CVCC, including middle hitters Kennya “KJ” Sykes and Delaney Conner — both of whom have the task of replacing two-time All-American Emma Clark.

“KJ from Georgia is unstoppable. She’s a beast,” Pogue said. “Delaney is one of the best blockers fo the gym. Thankfully they are both giants. They are both six feet at least. They are definitely hungry, which fits perfectly into the system we run. We are very middle dominant. We are working on some little things. They are coming into college fresh and learning our system, but they are growing each practice and starting to command the floor. That is going to be deadly.”

Pogue also has been impressed with former Maiden High standout Abbey Smith, who plays outside hitter and is a defensive specialist.

“Abbey Smith is ‘old reliable’ because she is going to get it done,” Pogue said. “She’s our defensive player. She can hit out of the back row. She can hit front row even though doesn’t feel like she should, but she can.”

Not only did Pogue inherit the Red Hawks volleyball program this past March, but also the impressive winning streak in conference play that CVCC has built over the past few seasons.

The Red Hawks are 179-0 in Region matches and 143-0 in conference matches — a record that Pogue hopes her players will continue to add to.

“As somebody who has been a part of that number, I take pride in it,” she said. “I know what went into it. I know how much hard work it is. Obviously that number is getting pretty big. I’m not too nervous, but I’ve trained our players to take care of business. That is impressive. It’s so nice to be a part of something that is so well established and built. I think when you have players graduate and new ones add to it like my sophomores now added to it, they take even more pride in it.”

Due to the addition of Division III teams in Region 10, the conference will receive two bids to the NJCAA DII National Tournament, which takes place in a new location this year — the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on April 13-15. The Red Hawks will be aiming to return to nationals for a third-straight season.

As for her goals and expectations in her first season as head coach, Pogue has a simple approach and wants to make sure that her players work together as a team.

“My word for this year is cohesiveness,” she said. “I want there to be a unit out there — not just six individuals. They are all obviously talented or they wouldn’t be here. I think finding the right six (starters) on the court at the same time is key, but also being able to throw in anyone and that chemistry not changing. Cohesiveness is big. I preached from the time I got here that attitude and effort were going to get you on the court. Those are my two biggest things.