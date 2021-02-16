CVCC softball announces Canadian signee Kiana Mullner

From “The Great White North” to Red Hawk Nation, the Catawba Valley Community College softball team announces the addition of its first-ever international signing in Kiana Mullner.

“Bringing Kiana into join our program is big time,” said CVCC head softball coach Josh Bumgarner. “Not only is she a good softball player that can play multiple positions, but opens another gateway for recruiting future Red Hawks.”

Mullner, who plays first base, third base and pitches, won four provincial gold medal championships as well as one silver and one bronze medal for her Canadian summer club team — The Prince Albert Aces.

By virtue of these placements, Mullner and the Aces earned the opportunity to compete at four National Canadian Championships. She won three consecutive Girls Prairie League Softball (GPLS) Championships.

“I am beyond excited to get the opportunity to come down and play for the Red Hawks,” Mullner said.

In 2019, Mullner was selected as a pitcher to represent her province at the Western Canada Summer Games where she earned a silver medal. That same year she also played on a team called the Prairie Thunder, competing in The Canada Cup International Tournament in British Columbia and placing fourth overall.

As a four-year member of her winter club team — 222’s fast pitch — Mullner had the opportunity to compete at various tournaments in the United States, including winning the Las Vegas Valentine’s Day Classic last year.

Mullner joins a CVCC softball program that won 11 games during its first season and is already off to a 5-1 mark in 2021. The Red Hawks have signed not only local players during their first two seasons, but also student athletes from Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and Texas.