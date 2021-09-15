CVCC recognizes 2021 Champion Scholars Construction Careers Academy graduates

By: 
By Cody Dalton
Staff Writer
onenews@obserevernewsonline.com
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
NEWTON, NC

Catawba Valley Community College recently recognized its graduates from the 2021 Champion Scholars - Construction Careers Academy, which is a workforce development initiative, preparing graduates for a career in Commercial and Residential Construction.

To read more of this article see the Thursday, September 16th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.

Category: