CVCC baseball ranked a top 50 JUCO team by Perfect Game

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program has been named one of the top 50 junior college teams by Perfect Game in its preseason rankings.

This is the first time the Red Hawks have received this recognition from Perfect Game, which is an organization that serves as a go-to source for amateur baseball, college scouting and MLB draft scouting.

“It’s nice to see the work of our previous players being recognized which, for me, is what these lists are all about,” said CVCC head baseball coach Paul Rozzelle. “Consistency from them allows people to expect to see CVCC competing each year in the league and nationally. They are not indicative of what we are going to do, but is nice to know that the efforts of former players is being recognized.”

This is the fourth preseason ranking that the Red Hawks baseball program has been featured in before the start of the 2021 season.

In December, CVCC was ranked No. 17 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in its preseason poll for National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II programs.

Last week, the Red Hawks baseball team was chosen No. 19 by the NJCAA in its preseason Division II baseball poll — its first appearance in that preseason poll since 2016.

The JUCO Baseball Blog (JBB) also ranked Catawba Valley No. 12 in its NJCAA Division II rankings this past week.

The Red Hawks baseball program, which is coming off a 12-5 record during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, has been ranked for eight straight years in some form of preseason poll.

The CVCC baseball team starts its 2021 season on Saturday, Feb. 13 with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at USC Union in Union, S.C.