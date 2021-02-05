CVCC announces new Chief Academic Officer, Special Assistant to President

HICKORY, N.C. — Catawba Valley Community College announces the selection of a new Chief Academic Officer and Special Assistant to the President.

Brice Melton, who served as the Dean of Academics and Educational Opportunities at CVCC since May 2016, has been selected to serve as CVCC’s new Chief Academic Officer and will also be the senior instructional administrator at the college.

