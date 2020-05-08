CURTAIN CALL: Lady Trojans' senior second baseman Bailey Burton endures abrupt 'last ride'

It’s always a bittersweet moment when an athlete plays his or her respective sport for the final time.

When one gets his or her way on how it ends, it’s emotional but rewarding. Nevertheless, when the rug gets pulled out from under a student-athlete and one’s not allowed to control the ‘last ride,’ it’s a heartbreaking experience; especially, since most of these athletes have played his or her respective sport since he or she was little.

This is the case for Bandys High senior softball player Bailey Burton. Burton – like most of the senior athletes during the spring sports season this year – doesn’t get to have a graceful bow-out due to the ongoing pandemic storming the world.

See more in the weekend edition of the O-N-E for the full article.