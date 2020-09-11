Current Labor Commissioner, Cherie Berry endorses candidate Josh Dobson as successor

Longtime North Carolina Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry, affectionately known as the ‘elevator lady,’ announced in April 2019 she wouldn’t run for a sixth term. Today, Berry has announced her official endorsement for Josh Dobson to be her successor.

“My endorsement of Josh Dobson for NC Labor Commissioner goes beyond party lines,” Berry said. “I’m endorsing Josh based on his values, his proven track record as a representative of the great state of North Carolina, and the respect he has commanded across the state over the last decade. I am confident that Josh understands what an important job comes along with the title of NC Labor Commissioner, and that he will take on that responsibility proudly and effectively.”

