Crusin’ Music Returns to 2019 Soldiers Reunion

Classic cars and classic music go together and you can get your fill of both on Sunday, August 11 in downtown Newton for the 130th Soldiers Reunion Cruising event. The regional band, Music Unlimited will be performing at the Frank and Sue Jones Amphitheater located adjacent to the west side of the 1924 Courthouse Square.

Music Unlimited performs a wide range of music to bring back those crusin’ memories. You’ll hear great songs like Johnny B Goode, Green Grass of Home, Mustang Sally and many more. The trio is made up of Bass guitar and Keyboardist, Tony Cocagna of Shelby. Tony has played up and down the east coast and is well-known for performing one man shows at area restaurants. Guitarist Tommy Holland of Forest City has played with a number of area groups over the years including, Deuces Wild, The Hired Guns and Broken Axle. Keeping the rhythm going will be Newton’s own Mike Sherrill. Mike currently plays with GMC Jazz, and the Frank Love Orchestra along with guest appearances witha number of local bands. He is also the host of North Carolina’s longest running jazz and beach music programs “Jazz Trackin’” and “Carolina Beach Sounds” heard locally on 101.3 FM and 1230 Am stereo, WNNC.

The crusin’ band is being sponsored once again this year by Carolina Glove, Peoples Bank, Jenkins Funeral Home & Cremations, and Mid-State Contractors.

The band will play from 3 till 6 PM, when the old cars will start their two-way cruise through the streets of downtown Newton.

Cruisin’ is part of a week-long program of activities of what started in the summer of 1889. The free-of-charge family-oriented activity is an anticipated part of the 2019 festival, when owners will display cherished classic autos and later cruise around Newton so they can be viewed by the several thousand spectators who flock to Courthouse Square.

Bring your lawn chairs, your blankets and your dancing shoes for a great afternoon of music and automotive fun.