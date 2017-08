HICKORY – Former Newton-Conover standout athlete, Christi Cranford, will be one of five new members to the Lenoir-Rhyne University Sports Hall Of Fame class of 2017.

The Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will be part of Lenoir-Rhyne’s Homecoming Weekend and will take place in the P.E. Monroe Auditorium on LR’s campus at 11 a.m., on October 7.

