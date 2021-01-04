COVID-19 vaccination appointments now available to residents 75 and older

As the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) moves into Phase 1B of its statewide COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan, Catawba County residents who are 75 and older and are not residing in a long-term care facility will soon be able to make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Catawba County residents age 75 and older may schedule an appointment for vaccination one of the following ways:

