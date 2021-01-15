COVID-19 vaccination appointments now available for 65+

HICKORY – In line with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ changes to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan, adults 65 and older may now make an appointment to receive the vaccine by calling the Catawba County Public Health Vaccination Appointment Line (828-695-6650) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

