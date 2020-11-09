Cornerstone Counseling Center, Institute, and Academy to host a COVID-friendly family event

In years past, Cornerstone has hosted an annual cornhole tournament for families in the community in order to fundraise for student scholarships and client assistance. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have restructured the event to maintain the safety guidelines necessary to make the community safe by creating a city-wide scavenger hunt-The Great Turkey Chase.

“Cornerstone seeks to make a positive difference, in the Hickory community as well as in the surrounding communities, through the comprehensive services we provide. This year, we chose to alter the event in an effort to offer something positive for our community; an event that could be done safely, but that could offer families and other community members a fun, memorable experience,” shared Debbie Hedrick, Principal of Cornerstone Academy and Turkey Games Co-Chair.

