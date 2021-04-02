Conover man is sentenced to at least 19 years in prison

A Conover man was sentenced to at least 19 years in prison following his conviction for property crimes and attainment of habitual felon status.

Leonard Nelson Avery III, 35, was given consecutive sentences totaling 19 to 25 years after a Catawba County jury found him guilty of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny, and two counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

To read more of this article see the Saturday, April 3rd edition of the Observer News Enterprise.