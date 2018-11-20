Conover honors art contest winners

The walls of Conover’s City Hall will soon have new artwork with the help from local 4th-grade students.

The winners of the 7th annual City of Conover Art contest were announced during a ceremony on Monday. This year’s theme was “What in Conover are you thankful for?”

A total of 122 students from the 4th-grade classes at Concordia Christian Day, Lyle Creek, Shuford, Tri-City and all Conover School students submitted their artwork. A winner was chosen from each school as well as a Most Creative and Best of Show categories.

Read more in the Tuesday edition of the O-N-E.