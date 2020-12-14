Conover Farmers’ Market opens during the winter season

The Conover Farmers’ Market has long been a staple, bringing the community together through agriculture and craft. The market showcases everything from local produce to handmade goods, which now extends to the winter season.

It has been an opportunity for many locals to continue selling products during the colder months. Leah Livingston, owner of Amillia Acres, specializes in soaps, lotions, and other skin-care products derived from goat milk. Located in the South Newton area, Livingston began her homesteading journey almost ten years ago.

To read more of this article see the Tuesday, December 15th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.