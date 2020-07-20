Conover Farmers’ Market celebrates 12 years

Bringing only locally-grown products to the Conover area, this year marks the 12th anniversary of bringing farmers, local businesses, and community together. The farmers’ market began in 2008 with the vision of two local ladies and a berry farmer who desired a way to support local growers and buy quality products right here in the community.

From May 9th-August 31st, individuals and families can find multiple vendors, from quality produce to locally-sourced meats, located conveniently in downtown Conover in front of the post office on Saturday mornings.

To read more of this article see the Tuesday, July 21th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.