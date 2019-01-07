Conover family's video wins $100,000 on AFV
NEWTON, NC
A Conover family’s video was hilarious enough to earn them a $100,000 prize on America’s Funniest Home Videos over the weekend.
In the video, 14-year-old Discovery High School student Colby Dagenhart is seen feeling the effects of being drugged up from a dental procedure. He confuses his Shih Tzu for a raccoon and attempts to dance while being held by his grandmother.
