Congressman McHenry presents grant award

Conover, NC: Congressman McHenry stopped by to congratulate Manufacturing Solutions Center, Catawba Valley Community College, and the City of Conover on their success, and to present the grant award for $750,000. The City of Conover is proud to partner with Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC), Catawba Valley Community College and the US Economic Development Administration. MSC has launched six incubator companies that currently employ 31 people with over $37.4 million raised in venture capital, and built the formula to get manufacturers, public partners, universities and entrepreneurs to collaborate to create products from concept to commercialization. MSC will use its network of 400+ public and private partners to bring innovations from research labs and entrepreneurs to marketable products.

This grant, called the i6 Challenge funding, will allow MSC to focus on advanced fibers and fabrics to work in the areas of bio-textiles, military applications, wearable textiles, industrial hemp fiber re-introduction, eco-friendly sustainable products and other advanced textile items. MSC will continue to support more than 50 new small businesses, as well as aid with the launch of 100 new products. The lessons learned will allow the organization to franchise this model to other areas and industries. A special acknowledgement goes to the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, and grant writer Sherry Long for all their effort. MSC’s was one award among many big names, including Purdue, Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins, Cornell, and Old Dominion