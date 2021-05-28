Community rallies to show support for N-CCS teachers and staff

We can all agree that 2020, into 2021, has been one for the history books. COVID-19 changed life as we knew it. Panic buying left us with empty shelves and scarce provisions. Toilet paper became a commodity and masks are currently the newest wardrobe accessories. On top of that, sports began to disappear from our TV screens and schools, and those in their senior year of school began to realize it wasn’t going to be a traditional senior year with its usual celebrations and festivities. Nothing is “normal”.

To read more of this article see the Saturday, May 29th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.