Community celebrates Splash Pad opening

NEWTON, NC—Newton celebrated the opening of its new splash pad during a dedication ceremony at the Newton Recreation Center on Oct. 3.

The Newton Splash Pad was funded as part of a generous bequest from Sue Jones to enhance recreational opportunities in Newton. In addition to the splash pad, funds from the estate of Sue Jones have been used to construct the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre in Downtown Newton; install lighting on the ballfields at Jacob Fork Park; and develop Chadwick Park, Little Brooke Park, and the disc golf course at Jacob Fork Park. The city remains deeply grateful to Sue Jones, whose desire to expand recreation facilities and programming for the citizens of Newton made the Newton Splash Pad a reality.

The splash pad will be open to the public 12-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4; 12-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5; and 12-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. After that, the city will determine whether to open the splash pad depending on daily temperatures. Admission to the splash pad is free. The splash pad is located at 23 South Brady Ave. To find out whether the splash pad is open, please call the Newton Recreation Center at 828-695-4317.

“We are truly fortunate to be able to unveil the Newton Splash Pad thanks to the generosity of Sue Jones,” Newton Mayor Anne P. Jordan said. “I am confident our community, and especially our children, will enjoy this new destination in Downtown Newton for many years to come.”

The Newton Splash Pad is 5,900 square feet in total area with a wet deck of 3,626 square feet. The splash pad’s 24 water features spray 234 gallons of water per minute. The water features are based on nautical themes including ships, anchors, hooks, cannons, and friendly sea serpents. The wet deck is surrounded by picnic tables and benches, a soft turf area that serves as a cooler walking surface, and two canopies with built-in UV protection that provide shade and comfort to all visitors. Runoff water is collected and treated in an environmentally friendly process that significantly reduces the overall amount of water the splash pad requires. A rubberized mat will be installed on the wet deck prior to the reopening of the splash pad in the spring of 2020.

Designers went to great lengths to make sure the Newton Splash Pad is easily accessible to as many people as possible. The entire splash pad area is enclosed by a decorative fence and was constructed to be easily navigable by adults and children who have special mobility needs. Picnic table seating is available for people who use wheelchairs. The “discovery stream”—the first of its kind installed in North Carolina—is specifically designed to encourage children who have special needs to enjoy the splash pad.

Photos from the opening night of the Newton Splash Pad are available on the city’s Facebook page.

For more information, please contact the Newton Recreation Center at 828-695-4317.