CLASH CHAMPIONS: Lady Trojans win back-to-back People’s Bank Holiday Clash basketball tournament over East Gaston on Saturday

The Bandys Lady Trojans’ varsity basketball team has done it again. It went through East Gaston on Saturday, December 28, to become winners of the 17th Annual People’s Bank Holiday Clash at Bandys High School.

The Lady Trojans blitzed through Stuart Cramer in the first-round on Thursday night, 70-31, led by the ‘four horsewomen’ sophomores Macy Rummage and Logan Dutka, junior Laci Paul and senior Toni Laney. Rummage collected a game-high 21 points while Laney obtained 11 and the combo of Dutka/Paul earned nine points apiece.

In addition to these players, junior center Olivia Little did her thing as she dropped 11 points of her own. On the other side, Lady Storm junior two-guard Reece Wolfe led her squad with 19 points in the loss. Wolfe was the only player to crack double-digits.

The Lady Trojans followed that strong play up with another double-digit victory on Friday night over West Lincoln, 64-52. The usual suspects in the victory were Dutka, Paul, Rummage and Laney.

With their efforts, Bandys pushed out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter over the Lady Rebels, 25-15. The Lady Trojans did have its wavering moments in the second and fourth quarters – losing the scoring battle 13-9 in the second and 18-14 in the fourth.

Nevertheless, the shooting stroke of the Lady Trojans would be enough to seal its fate and move on to the Holiday Clash championship against East Gaston.

Dutka collected a team-high 17 points followed by a great outing by Paul with 15. Rummage and Laney garnered 12 and 11 points, respectively. While, sophomore Caroline McIntosh even got in on the scoring frenzy with seven points of her own.

Fast forward to Saturday night and East Gaston were different animals. It was a very physical match-up that saw the Lady Trojans bombarded a bit. However, through its own fortitude and resilience, the Lady Trojans pulled away just enough for the 51-46 championship win. Dutka was the hot-hand with 16 points, but the Lady Warriors weren’t going away easily as junior point guard AJ Price obtained a game-high 26 points. However, the only other Lady Warrior player to get into double-figures was junior center Makayla Boyd as she finished with 10 points.

That would not be enough to combat Rummage and Laney as the two earned 11 points each, along with McIntosh’s six points and Paul’s five.

With the victory over the Lady Warriors, Bandys moves to 8-2 on the season – the same standard as the 2018-19 season when it began with a 6-2 overall record. It also earned another notch in the Holiday Clash belt as it is back-to-back tournament champs after beating Lincolnton in 2018.

The strong play of Dutka, Paul and Rummage led them to make the 2019 People’s Bank Holiday Clash all-tournament team. Rummage also achieved the honor of taking home the tournament’s MVP award.

Up next for the Lady Trojans is the continuation of conference play against the red-hot Newton-Conover Lady Red Devils on Friday night at 6 p.m.

Boys Consolation Final (Dec. 28)

Bandys 65, Lincolnton 61

BHS: Brendon Harrill 1, Dylan Thompson 2, EJ Habschied 3, Parker DeHart 1, Spencer Ledford 2, Zack Wright 19, Parker Styborski 5, Chris Culliver 19

Lincolnton: Amontre Finger 5, DeJarrius Gash 18, Davis Grooms 8, Connor Williams 13, Gavin Queen 4, Ben Motz 3, Dontrail Smith 9

Boys Day 2 (Dec. 27)

Bandys 41, West Lincoln 18

BHS: Brendon Harrill 3, Spencer Ledford 12, Zack Wright 3, Jackson Harwell 3, Nate Ervin 3, Quenten Maddox 5, Parker Styborski 2, Chris Culliver 2, Terick Bumgarner 6